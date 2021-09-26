Baird Financial Group Inc. Buys 16,924 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 34.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,512 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VBR. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 26,400.0% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 95.7% in the second quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $67,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $171.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.69. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.63 and a fifty-two week high of $180.99.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

