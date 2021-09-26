Baird Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 515,915 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,762 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.76% of Washington Federal worth $16,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 13,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Washington Federal by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Washington Federal in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,765 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the period. 82.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

Washington Federal stock opened at $33.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.47. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $141.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.97 million. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. It offers checking and savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, retirement, money markets, mobile and online banking, real estate and equipment financing, treasury management, and credit solutions.

