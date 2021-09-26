Baird Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,567 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.26% of Bloom Energy worth $12,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BE. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,026,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,129,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 12,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BE opened at $19.02 on Friday. Bloom Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $12.37 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.89 and a 200 day moving average of $23.34.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.17). Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 13.51% and a negative return on equity of 199.28%. The firm had revenue of $228.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Bloom Energy’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on BE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloom Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloom Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

In other news, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.91, for a total value of $55,992.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 11,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total value of $211,191.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,320,282 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

