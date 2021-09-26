Baird Financial Group Inc. Purchases 9,423 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,423 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $17,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 21.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,997,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $574,070,000 after acquiring an additional 355,976 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 4,796.8% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 285,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,087,000 after acquiring an additional 279,749 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 39.6% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 771,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $212,465,000 after acquiring an additional 219,085 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 227.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 304,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,452,000 after acquiring an additional 211,295 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 151.2% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 285,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $81,950,000 after purchasing an additional 171,598 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $275.36 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.34. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $190.10 and a one year high of $377.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 108.84, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.73 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $480.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, VP Meir Adest sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.85, for a total transaction of $2,768,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 279,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,311,469.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.78, for a total value of $291,780.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,000 shares of company stock worth $9,291,356 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SEDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $337.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Guggenheim started coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $314.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.13.

About SolarEdge Technologies

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

