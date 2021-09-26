Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 36,124 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,124 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $13,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 15.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,153,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,495,508,000 after purchasing an additional 6,109,887 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in International Paper by 40.2% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,488,345 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $404,896,000 after acquiring an additional 2,147,254 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in International Paper by 3.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,166,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $386,642,000 after acquiring an additional 232,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 16.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,852,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,368,000 after acquiring an additional 684,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in International Paper by 10.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,939,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $104,900,000 after acquiring an additional 183,843 shares in the last quarter. 81.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Argus raised shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of International Paper from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of International Paper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of International Paper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.45.

IP stock opened at $56.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.95. International Paper has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $65.27. The company has a market capitalization of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.05.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. International Paper had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. On average, analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.5125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.21%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $255,081.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,333 shares in the company, valued at $3,541,980.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 128 shares of company stock worth $7,473 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Paper Profile

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

