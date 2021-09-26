Bank of New York Mellon Corp Buys 1,091,420 Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,719,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091,420 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.70% of Tencent Music Entertainment Group worth $181,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TME. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 281.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 434.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TME shares. Loop Capital lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Macquarie lowered shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.30 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.01.

Shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group stock opened at $7.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.25 and a 200-day moving average of $14.88. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.01.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.58. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 12.83% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Profile

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the operation of an online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

