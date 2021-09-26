Bank of New York Mellon Corp Decreases Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 15.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,516,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 276,200 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $191,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPD. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,303,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,697,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235,058 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,157,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,281,000 after purchasing an additional 90,230 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,503,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $269,550,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,022,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $217,751,000 after purchasing an additional 35,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 92.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,961,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $211,208,000 after purchasing an additional 940,412 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $1,033,446.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey F. Dickerman sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total transaction of $35,065.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,816 shares of company stock worth $1,111,389. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $124.69 on Friday. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.01 and a 1 year high of $130.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.79.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 35.71%. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue was up 49.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

