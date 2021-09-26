Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $170.84 Million Stock Position in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 764,636 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,140 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.42% of Snap-on worth $170,842,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harfst & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Snap-on by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,350,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,121,000 after buying an additional 13,423 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Snap-on by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 184,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,239,000 after buying an additional 8,342 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap-on by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth $1,362,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Snap-on alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on SNA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.17.

SNA opened at $214.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.16. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $140.07 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 19.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $976.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 42.30%.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,492 shares of Snap-on stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total value of $5,566,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

About Snap-on

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries, such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation and technical education.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap-on Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap-on and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.