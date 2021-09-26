Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $176.50 Million Stock Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,003,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $176,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,192 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 2.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,076,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,007,000 after acquiring an additional 226,743 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Nasdaq by 51.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nasdaq by 21.5% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 57,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,507,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New increased its stake in Nasdaq by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $616,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. 71.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $181.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Nasdaq from $208.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.81.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total value of $170,102.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.71, for a total transaction of $293,291.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,411 shares of company stock worth $1,800,404 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $196.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $191.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.09. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.01 and a 52-week high of $199.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $32.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $846.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $825.84 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 18.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Nasdaq Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

See Also: 52-week highs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.