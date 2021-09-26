Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,088,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,646 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.90% of Dollar Tree worth $207,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,144,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,181,000 after purchasing an additional 118,949 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,981,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,236,000 after buying an additional 85,170 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the 1st quarter valued at $301,779,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,496,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,408,000 after buying an additional 443,682 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,369,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,200,000 after acquiring an additional 52,718 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $84.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.54. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $120.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DLTR. Barclays cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $103.00 to $97.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.69.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

