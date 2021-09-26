Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 266,516 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,015,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266,516 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.13% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $196,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NBIX. PFM Health Sciences LP bought a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $102,648,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,506,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 961,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,458,000 after purchasing an additional 327,101 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 2,813.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 327,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,882,000 after purchasing an additional 316,575 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 816,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,397,000 after purchasing an additional 287,927 shares during the period. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity downgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.60.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $94.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.73. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.77 and a 52 week high of $120.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.10.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $288.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.47 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 35.34% and a return on equity of 33.04%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eric Benevich sold 5,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.62, for a total value of $504,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Malcolm Lloyd-Smith sold 16,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $1,567,304.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,482,133.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

