Bank of New York Mellon Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 0.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 880,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,273 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $202,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 382.8% during the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the second quarter valued at about $1,497,000. 89.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WLTW shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $261.00 price objective for the company. Finally, decreased their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.31.

WLTW opened at $233.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $221.23 and a 200 day moving average of $234.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12 month low of $179.31 and a 12 month high of $271.87. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 15.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

