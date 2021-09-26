Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 502 Shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI) by 246.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VMI. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in Valmont Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,442,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Valmont Industries by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 324,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,119,000 after purchasing an additional 256,775 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,762,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valmont Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,384,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Valmont Industries by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,052,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,599,000 after acquiring an additional 149,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on VMI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Valmont Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Valmont Industries from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.33.

Shares of VMI opened at $239.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $239.38 and a 200 day moving average of $239.99. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.36 and a 52-week high of $265.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $894.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.05 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 6.01%. Valmont Industries’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Valmont Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.45%.

About Valmont Industries

Valmont Industries, Inc engages in the designing and manufacturing of engineered fabricated metal products and service. It operates through the following four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Irrigation, and Coatings. The Engineered Support Structures segment produces engineered access systems, highway safety products, and integrated structure solutions for smart cities.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.