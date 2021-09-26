Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 950 Shares of Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $492,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,807 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,422,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,652,000 after buying an additional 435,352 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,989,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,114,000 after buying an additional 136,678 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Alcoa by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,015,000 after buying an additional 1,720,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Alcoa by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,645,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,953,000 after purchasing an additional 470,341 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $48.49 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a 1 year low of $10.98 and a 1 year high of $51.89. The company has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 35.39 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $43.07 and its 200 day moving average is $38.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.18. Alcoa had a return on equity of 5.16% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Alcoa’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Alcoa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Alcoa from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Alcoa from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

