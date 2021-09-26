Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Holdings in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 560.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,123 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 14.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 9,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 26.4% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 228.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after purchasing an additional 175,838 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Blink Charging by 28.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLNK. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital downgraded Blink Charging from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blink Charging has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Shares of BLNK stock opened at $29.08 on Friday. Blink Charging Co. has a 1 year low of $7.33 and a 1 year high of $64.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.30. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -33.81 and a beta of 3.80.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 million. Blink Charging had a negative net margin of 328.57% and a negative return on equity of 25.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Blink Charging Co. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

