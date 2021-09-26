Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,295 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Autoliv during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 40.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,029 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Autoliv by 227.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,218 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ALV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $101.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.31.

In other Autoliv news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total value of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ALV opened at $88.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.49 and a 1-year high of $108.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.40.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.12% and a net margin of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 92.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.40) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Autoliv’s payout ratio is currently 78.73%.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

