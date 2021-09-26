Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 307.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,496 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Lyft were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lyft during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 75.7% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyft in the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYFT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northcoast Research raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Lyft in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Truist raised their price target on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.94.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total value of $1,753,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $307,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,977 shares of company stock valued at $2,838,880. Company insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LYFT opened at $55.86 on Friday. Lyft, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.35. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.26 and a beta of 2.28.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The business had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.24 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

