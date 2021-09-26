Banque Pictet & Cie SA Buys 368,544 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 18.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,386,217 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 368,544 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $36,554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $16,015,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in UBS Group in the second quarter worth about $235,000. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,556,374 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,480,000 after acquiring an additional 14,317 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 12.3% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,084,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,619,000 after acquiring an additional 119,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in UBS Group by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,147,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,943,000 after acquiring an additional 116,892 shares in the last quarter. 32.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBS opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. UBS Group AG has a 12 month low of $10.39 and a 12 month high of $17.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.97. The firm has a market cap of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. Equities research analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 price target on UBS Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price target on UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.70.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

