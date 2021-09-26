Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $146.59 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 762,292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,319 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 1.6% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $146,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,424.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $200.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $134.75 and a twelve month high of $200.92.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is a positive change from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Summit Redstone cut Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.88.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

