Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $21.91 Million Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 281,420 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 28,178 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Oracle were worth $21,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Oracle stock opened at $89.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.86 and a 200-day moving average of $81.38. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $55.14 and a 1-year high of $91.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The company has a market cap of $246.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Oracle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.44.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.21, for a total value of $11,731,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,731,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 135,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $12,218,047.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 358,241 shares of company stock valued at $30,026,847. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

