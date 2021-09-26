Banque Pictet & Cie SA Has $49.15 Million Stock Holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 30.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 395,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 91,495 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences comprises about 0.5% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned approximately 0.23% of Exact Sciences worth $49,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 38.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 361 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 2,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on EXAS. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exact Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

EXAS opened at $96.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $104.01 and a 200 day moving average of $114.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.47. Exact Sciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.65 and a fifty-two week high of $159.54. The firm has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million. Equities research analysts predict that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.11, for a total transaction of $153,442.91. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,072.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total value of $4,273,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

