Banque Pictet & Cie SA Increases Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Booking were worth $25,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Booking by 0.9% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 10.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 52 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 456 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $998,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. boosted its stake in Booking by 3.3% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its stake in Booking by 1.1% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,491.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 247.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,589.00 and a 1 year high of $2,516.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,242.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,290.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($10.81) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total transaction of $397,659.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Booking in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,477.35.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

