Banque Pictet & Cie SA Reduces Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 391,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 22,620 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $16,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $8,960,397.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,216,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,803,221.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Wendy Carruthers sold 3,321 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $140,876.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 171,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,262,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 581,881 shares of company stock valued at $25,722,709. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSX. Needham & Company LLC set a $42.74 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.65.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.70. The stock had a trading volume of 4,332,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,826,610. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $32.99 and a twelve month high of $46.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.46, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.60.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Read More: Commodities

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.