Barclays Analysts Give LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) a €726.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €726.00 ($854.12) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MC. Royal Bank of Canada set a €780.00 ($917.65) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €695.00 ($817.65) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €555.00 ($652.94) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. UBS Group set a €795.00 ($935.29) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €721.17 ($848.43).

Shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne stock opened at €642.90 ($756.35) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €658.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €636.59. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 12-month low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 12-month high of €260.55 ($306.53).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

