Barrick Gold Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.41 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Barrick Gold in a report released on Wednesday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.87 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported C$0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.73 billion.

ABX has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$36.15.

Shares of ABX opened at C$22.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$40.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.01, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 4.47. Barrick Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$22.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$38.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of C$26.45.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.288 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. This is a positive change from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.25%.

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

