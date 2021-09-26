Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) Head-To-Head Analysis

Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) and Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.7% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.1% of Greenbrook TMS shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Baudax Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Baudax Bio and Greenbrook TMS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baudax Bio -6,924.13% N/A -82.58% Greenbrook TMS N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Baudax Bio and Greenbrook TMS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baudax Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Greenbrook TMS 0 0 3 0 3.00

Greenbrook TMS has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.96%. Given Greenbrook TMS’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenbrook TMS is more favorable than Baudax Bio.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Baudax Bio and Greenbrook TMS’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Baudax Bio $490,000.00 104.38 -$76.10 million ($2.31) -0.26 Greenbrook TMS $43.13 million 2.79 -$29.66 million ($2.32) -3.22

Greenbrook TMS has higher revenue and earnings than Baudax Bio. Greenbrook TMS is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Baudax Bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Greenbrook TMS beats Baudax Bio on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Baudax Bio

Baudax Bio, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products for hospital and other acute care settings. The company offers ANJESO (meloxicam) injection for the management of moderate to severe pain, alone or in combination with non-NSAID analgesics. Its products under development includes BX1000, an intermediate-acting neuromuscular blocking agent (NMBA) that is in phase I clinical trial; BX2000, an ultrashort-acting NMBA, which is in pre-clinical trial; and BX3000, an NMBA reversal agent, which is under pre-clinical trial, as well as Dex-IN, a proprietary intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine, which is under phase II clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.

About Greenbrook TMS

Greenbrook Tms, Inc. engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

