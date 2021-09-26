Beetle Coin Price Tops $0.0004 on Exchanges (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Beetle Coin has a total market capitalization of $99,964.01 and $5,019.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 36.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

BEET is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 276,709,240 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

