Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Dover during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 334.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Dover in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Dover by 101.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. 84.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.80.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $161.90 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $169.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $23.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.39. Dover Co. has a twelve month low of $105.40 and a twelve month high of $176.46.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Dover had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 29.42%. The company’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Dover’s payout ratio is 35.27%.

Dover Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

