Berman Capital Advisors LLC Buys 254 Shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 34.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $64,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Stifel Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Stifel Financial by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

SF opened at $69.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.13 and a 200-day moving average of $66.77. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $32.14 and a 52 week high of $72.20.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 16.07%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st.

SF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Stifel Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Stifel Financial from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.13.

Stifel Financial Corp. provides securities brokerage, investment banking, trading, investment advisory and related financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other. The Global Wealth Management segment provides securities transaction, brokerage and investment services to clients.

