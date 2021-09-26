Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $86,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,296 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 872,536 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $395,000. Institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

FNB opened at $11.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $6.39 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $307.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.00 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 25.73% and a return on equity of 7.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.00%.

In other news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, with a total value of $32,651.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.47 price objective (down previously from $13.50) on shares of F.N.B. in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of F.N.B. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.87.

About F.N.B.

F.N.B. Corp. is a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial services to consumers, corporations, governments, and small to medium-sized businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, and Other. The Community Banking segment includes commercial and consumer banking services.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB).

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.