Berman Capital Advisors LLC Has $68,000 Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 830 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 27.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,418,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,911,000 after purchasing an additional 738,738 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 83.1% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 20,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 182.8% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,868,000 after purchasing an additional 979,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 183.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares in the last quarter. 53.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Shares of FOXA stock opened at $39.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.91. Fox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.93 and a fifty-two week high of $44.80.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. FOX’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

