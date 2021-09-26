Berman Capital Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 29.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $74,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of XEC stock opened at $81.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.19. The company has a market cap of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -239.38, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $81.90.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 185.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XEC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Truist Financial raised shares of Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.67.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

