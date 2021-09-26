Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 357 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 79.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 808 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Best Buy by 64.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 266 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 390 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

In other news, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total value of $92,678.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert L. Bass sold 4,697 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.37, for a total value of $537,195.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $642,736. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.44.

Shares of NYSE:BBY opened at $104.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $95.93 and a 12-month high of $128.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The business had revenue of $11.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 64.85% and a net margin of 4.85%. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.40%.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.