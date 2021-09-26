Berman Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DRI. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the first quarter valued at $153,619,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,539,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,354,616,000 after purchasing an additional 928,228 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 252.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 990,450 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $140,644,000 after purchasing an additional 709,123 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 8,784.2% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 581,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $82,634,000 after purchasing an additional 588,632 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 239.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 675,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $95,938,000 after purchasing an additional 476,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

In other news, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 6,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $1,004,166.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 235,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,312,504.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 30,748 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.18, for a total value of $4,617,734.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,822,024.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,327 shares of company stock valued at $21,170,373. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DRI opened at $158.70 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.34 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.42. The stock has a market cap of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.54.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 22.25% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Darden Restaurants declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.09%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $167.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.13.

About Darden Restaurants

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.