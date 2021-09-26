Bernd Ratzke Sells 4,924 Shares of Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) Stock

Posted by on Sep 26th, 2021

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) insider Bernd Ratzke sold 4,924 shares of Titon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total value of £5,564.12 ($7,269.56).

Titon stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.25. Titon Holdings Plc has a one year low of GBX 73.38 ($0.96) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of £12.82 million and a PE ratio of 15.33.

About Titon

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.