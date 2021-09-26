Bernd Ratzke Sells 4,924 Shares of Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) Stock

Titon Holdings Plc (LON:TON) insider Bernd Ratzke sold 4,924 shares of Titon stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 113 ($1.48), for a total value of £5,564.12 ($7,269.56).

Titon stock opened at GBX 115 ($1.50) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 129.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 131.25. Titon Holdings Plc has a one year low of GBX 73.38 ($0.96) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of £12.82 million and a PE ratio of 15.33.

Get Titon alerts:

About Titon

Titon Holdings Plc designs, manufactures, and markets ventilation products, and door and window fittings in the United Kingdom, South Korea, North America, and internationally. It offers a range of passive and powered ventilation products for house builders, electrical contractors, window and door manufacturers, and construction companies; and supplies window and door hardware material.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Titon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.