Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.54

Biloxi Marsh Lands Co. (OTCMKTS:BLMC)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.54 and traded as high as $2.69. Biloxi Marsh Lands shares last traded at $2.58, with a volume of 13,625 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.54 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.

Biloxi Marsh Lands (OTCMKTS:BLMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter.

Biloxi Marsh Lands Corp. engages in owning and managing marsh lands. It focuses on the mineral activities such as lease bonuses, delay rentals, and royalties on oil and natural gas productions. The company was founded in 1936 and is headquartered in Metairie, LA.

