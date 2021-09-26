BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $451.00 Price Target at Bryan, Garnier & Co

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) received a $451.00 price objective from stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.46.

BioNTech stock opened at $333.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $10.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $2.42. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 52.48% and a return on equity of 159.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12599.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BioNTech will post 37.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.

About BioNTech

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

