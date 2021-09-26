BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given a $451.00 Price Target at Bryan, Garnier & Co

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) received a $451.00 price objective from stock analysts at Bryan, Garnier & Co in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co’s target price points to a potential upside of 35.24% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on BNTX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $248.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $433.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Thursday. Redburn Partners reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $159.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $239.46.
BioNTech stock opened at $333.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $80.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.45 and a beta of -1.59. BioNTech has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNTX. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of BioNTech by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.49% of the company’s stock.
About BioNTech
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
