Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $173.00

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 26th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0670 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Atom has a market capitalization of $1.23 million and approximately $173.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Atom alerts:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000029 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The official website for Bitcoin Atom is bitcoinatom.io . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Atom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Atom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Atom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.