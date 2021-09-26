Bitcoin Classic (BXC) Price Tops $0.22 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Classic (CURRENCY:BXC) traded up 22.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Bitcoin Classic coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000512 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $133,363.16 and approximately $40.00 worth of Bitcoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoin Classic has traded 14.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000752 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00019511 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000806 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001357 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000013 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Bitcoin Classic

Bitcoin Classic (BXC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 12th, 2018. Bitcoin Classic’s total supply is 17,866,478 coins and its circulating supply is 600,147 coins. Bitcoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @btcexhk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Classic’s official website is bitcoinxc.org . Bitcoin Classic’s official message board is t.me/bitcoinxcorg

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Classic is a cryptocurrency, blockchain platform with upgradeability, smart-contract platform. Bitcoin Classic aims to allow users to build websites based on smart-contracts. “

Bitcoin Classic Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

