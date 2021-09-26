BlackRock Inc. Boosts Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,579,510 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188,347 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.11% of Huntington Ingalls Industries worth $965,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HII. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 75,775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $15,598,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,134 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,933 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,927 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HII stock opened at $195.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.21 and a 52-week high of $224.13. The firm has a market cap of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.60%.

In related news, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,116,864. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad N. Boudreaux sold 999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.49, for a total transaction of $200,289.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,249 shares of company stock valued at $252,290. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

