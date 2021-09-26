BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stock Position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its position in STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,267,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 337,528 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.08% of STORE Capital worth $940,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STORE Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.92, for a total value of $179,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,894,469.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut STORE Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.90.

STOR opened at $33.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $25.23 and a one year high of $37.13.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from STORE Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.57%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.