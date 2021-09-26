BlackRock Inc. Has $1.03 Billion Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 10.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,537,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,274,957 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.10% of Robert Half International worth $1,026,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RHI. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 438,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 15,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half International in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

In other Robert Half International news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of RHI opened at $103.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.60. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $104.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $99.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.43.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

RHI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Robert Half International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Truist raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.38.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.