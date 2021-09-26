BlackRock Inc. Has $1.05 Billion Stock Position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,585,571 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 732,678 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.77% of Williams-Sonoma worth $1,051,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WSM. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,701,000 after buying an additional 206,549 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 15,607.3% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 185,660 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after buying an additional 184,478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 52,012.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 175,619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,470,000 after buying an additional 175,282 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 498.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 188,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,031,000 after buying an additional 156,686 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter valued at $17,024,000. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WSM opened at $191.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $169.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.24. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.30 and a twelve month high of $204.41. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WSM. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $396,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total value of $2,671,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,705,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,550 shares of company stock valued at $9,883,137 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

