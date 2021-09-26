BlackRock Inc. Has $1.08 Billion Holdings in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,957,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 236,159 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Packaging Co. of America worth $1,077,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 363,724 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,914,000 after purchasing an additional 60,924 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 102,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,896,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 35,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,719,000 after purchasing an additional 16,408 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Shares of NYSE PKG opened at $141.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $144.18 and a 200-day moving average of $142.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $102.78 and a fifty-two week high of $156.54.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.20%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.44.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 14,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.52, for a total transaction of $2,142,189.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,231 shares in the company, valued at $3,519,961.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald R. Shirley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $361,275.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

Read More: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.