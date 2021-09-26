BlackRock Inc. Has $1.15 Billion Stock Holdings in MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,881,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,776,383 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.05% of MGM Resorts International worth $1,146,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $822,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 18.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 891,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,887,000 after purchasing an additional 142,030 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the first quarter worth about $691,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 12.3% during the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 32.9% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 526,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,461,000 after purchasing an additional 130,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $440,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexis Herman sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $104,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,375 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.26.

MGM stock opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $40.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.73. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $19.55 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 2.44.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.24. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.52) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 682.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from MGM Resorts International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is currently -0.25%.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

