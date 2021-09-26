BlackRock Inc. Purchases 527,570 Shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS)

BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLS) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,871,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527,570 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 18.89% of Chart Industries worth $1,005,421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 37.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 960,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $136,786,000 after acquiring an additional 262,452 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 58.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 876,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,197,000 after acquiring an additional 323,879 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 14.2% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $115,820,000 after acquiring an additional 101,337 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 12.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 761,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $111,440,000 after acquiring an additional 85,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Chart Industries by 2.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 576,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,099,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CTO Douglas A. Jr. Ducote sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.50, for a total value of $430,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on GTLS. BTIG Research increased their target price on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Chart Industries from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $165.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, COKER & PALMER restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.65.

Chart Industries stock opened at $199.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $175.87 and a 200-day moving average of $156.94. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.77 and a beta of 1.82. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.78 and a 1-year high of $206.29.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.01 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 6.01%. Chart Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Profile

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

