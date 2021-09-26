Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $16.09

Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.09 and traded as high as $16.54. Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund shares last traded at $16.45, with a volume of 45,443 shares traded.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.29 and its 200-day moving average is $16.09.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 13.1% in the first quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after buying an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 36,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackstone / GSO Senior Floating Rate Term Fund (NYSE:BSL)

Blackstone Senior Floating Rate Term Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to seek high current income and preservation of capital. The firm primarily invests in senior secured and floating rate loans. The company was founded on May 26, 2010 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

