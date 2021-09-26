Blair David Zaritsky Buys 5,440 Shares of Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky acquired 5,440 shares of Osisko Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$13,491.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,960 shares in the company, valued at C$156,140.80.

Shares of OSK opened at C$2.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.08. The company has a current ratio of 8.28, a quick ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2.46 and a 12 month high of C$4.12. The company has a market cap of C$873.13 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.63.

OSK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

