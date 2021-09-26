Blocery (BLY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.91 Million

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Blocery coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0234 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blocery has a market capitalization of $5.91 million and $1.03 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blocery has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00056612 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00130603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00011680 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00042391 BTC.

Blocery Profile

Blocery is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 252,294,444 coins. Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official website is blocery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

Blocery Coin Trading

