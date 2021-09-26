Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) Shares Gap Down to $26.32

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. (NYSE:BVH)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $26.32, but opened at $25.47. Bluegreen Vacations shares last traded at $25.47, with a volume of 180 shares traded.

BVH has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Bluegreen Vacations from $30.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bluegreen Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.87. The company has a market cap of $583.84 million, a PE ratio of 139.79 and a beta of 2.05.

Bluegreen Vacations (NYSE:BVH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.66. Bluegreen Vacations had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $193.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.97 million. Equities research analysts expect that Bluegreen Vacations Holding Co. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Bluegreen Vacations during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Bluegreen Vacations by 392.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 23.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Bluegreen Vacations in the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Bluegreen Vacations by 10.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bluegreen Vacations

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the real estate, real estate joint ventures, and middle market operating businesses. It operates through the following segments: Bluegreen, BBX Capital Real Estate, Renin, and BBX Sweet Holdings. The Bluegreen segment markets, sells, and manages real estate-based vacation ownership interests in resorts located in popular, high-volume, and drive-to vacation destinations.

